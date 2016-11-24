Clash among police forces leaves at least 4 dead in Kandahar city

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 24 2016, 9:56 pm

At least four policemen lost their lives during infighting in the southern Kandahar city of Afghanistan, local officials said.

The incident took place this afternoon in the 4th police district of Kandahar city, apparently due to a brawl among the policemen.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Samim Khpolwak confirmed the incident but did not comment regarding the main motive that led to the infighting.

He also did not comment regarding the number of the policemen killed or wounded during the clash.

However, another security official confirmed that four policemen lost their lives and at least four others sustained injuries.

The official said an investigation is underway regarding the reason behind the clash.

Kandahar is among the relatively peaceful provinces in southern Afghanistan despite the province is the birth place of the Taliban group.

The security situation has dramatically improved during the recent months in this province amid rampant Taliban-led insurgency in the neighboring provinces, specifically the southern Helmand province.

In the meantime, the infighting among the security forces is not rare as numerous incidents have been reported in the past as well besides insider attacks are on the rise in some restive provinces.

