Clash among police forces and armed robbers in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 31 2017, 11:17 am

A clash broke out between the police forces and armed robbers in Kabul city leaving at least one person dead.

The Criminal Investigation Department in the Ministry of Interior confirmed that the incident took place earlier yesterday.

According to the CID officials, at least one armed robber was killed after resisting the security forces during an armed robbery attempt in the vicinity of the 12th police district of the city.

The officials further added that two armed robbers were also arrested during the operation of the police forces.

This comes as there has been a sharp rise in criminal incidents in the key cities of the country, including capital Kabul during the recent months.

The Afghan intelligence, national directorate of security, said last week that a prominent gang leader of the kidnappers was arrested during an operation of the intelligence operatives in Kabul city.

Earlier, at least three hundred and twenty three people were arrested on various criminal charges over a period of almost one month from capital Kabul.

The Kabul police officials said last week that the suspects were arrested in connection to nearly 200 criminal incidents involving murders, kidnappings, armed robberies and various other criminal acts.

