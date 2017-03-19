Clash among Junbish and Jamiat gunmen leaves 4 dead in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 19 2017, 12:36 pm

At least four people were killed during a clash between the irresponsible gunmen of Jamiat-e-Islami and Junbish-e-Millie in North of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials in Faryab, the incident took place late on Saturday afternoon in Maimana city, the provincial capital of the province.

Provincial police spokesman Abdul Karim Yurish confirmed the incident and said at least ten people were also wounded during the clash.

He said a number of the police forces are also among those wounded during the clash.

Yurish further added that the clashes ended with the meddling of the local tribal elders and the situation is under the control at the moment

He also added that an investigation will be launched soon regarding the incident and those involved in the clashes will be introduced to the relevant security and judicial institutions.

This is not the first time clashes have taken place between the two parties as several incidents reported from the northern parts of the country, specifically the Faryab province last year.

The Junbish-e-Millie Party is led by the Second Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum while Jamiat-e-Islami is led mainly by the former northern alliance leaders, including Ata Mohammad Noor.

