Clash among ISIS and Afghan forces leaves 12 dead, wounded in Kunar

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 15 2017, 11:50 am

At least twelve people were killed or wounded during a clash between the Afghan security forces and the ISIS militants in eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in the East said the incident took place late on Saturday night in the vicinity of Kunar Bain area.

A statement by the Silab Corps said at least eight ISIS militants were killed and four others were wounded during the clashes.

The statement further added that two weapons, eight magazines of ammunition, 2 rocket launcher missiles, 1 communication device set, and 3 mobile phones together with the dead bodies of the two militants were left in the area in the aftermath of the clashes.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS militants have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunar, located in eastern parts of Afghanistan, borders the tribal regions of Pakistan and is home to several terrorist groups.

The Afghan Taliban insurgents as well as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot, ISIS Khorasan, operate in some of the restive districts of the province.

