Clash among Afghan and Pakistani forces in Spin Boldak

By Khaama Press - Fri May 05 2017, 9:49 am

A clash broke out between the Afghan and Pakistani security forces in Spin Boldak near the Durand Line earlier this morning.

According to the local officials in Kandahar, the clash started around 3 am local time as the Pakistani militia forces were trying to conduct census work.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Samim Khpolwak confirmed the incident and said the militia forces of Pakistan had started census work in Loqman village which belongs to Spin Boldak district of Kandahar.

He said the Afghan security forces prevented the Pakistani militia forces to do census work inside the Afghan soil which resulted into clash.

Khpolwak further added that the clashes continued for several hours and the two sides have sustained casualties but did not disclose the exact number.

In the meantime, the provincial security commandment in Kandarhar said additional border protection forces have been deployed in the area.

On the other hand the Pakistani authorities are claiming that a child was killed and 18 others were wounded during the clash.

The officials are saying that the Afghan security forces used light and heavy weapon and the Pakistani forces responded to the fire.

