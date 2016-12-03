Civilians suffer heavy casualties in Afghan forces, Taliban clashes in Kandahar

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 03 2016, 11:57 am

The civilians in southern Kandahar province suffered heavy casualties during a 4-day clash that ended on Thursday night.

According to the local government officials, the clashes took place in Nish district between the Afghan forces and the Taliban insurgents.

Provincial police spokesman Zia Durani said the Taliban insurgents were forced to leave the district after around 100 additional forces were deployed to the area.

He said at least 29 Taliban insurgents were also killed during the clashes along with 4 policemen.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said late in October that the mission has documented 8,397 conflict-related civilian casualties (2,562 deaths and 5,835 injured) between 1 January and 30 September, representing a one per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2015. Ground engagements remained the leading cause of civiliancasualties, followed by suicide and complex attacks, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

“Increased fighting in densely populated areas makes it imperative for parties to take immediate steps to ensure all feasible precautions are being taken to spare civilians from harm,” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.

UNAMA further added that the anti-Government Elements caused 61 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,569 civilian deaths and 3,574 injured (5,143 total civilian casualties).

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS