Civilians suffer casualties in Afghan Special Forces operation in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 03 2017, 4:51 pm

A number of the Afghan civilians have suffered casualties during an operation of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

Local officials confirmed that the civilians were killed due to an explosion that resulted into the collapse of a house.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Omar Zwak confirmed the incident but did not comment regarding the exact number of people killed in the incident.

According to the reports emerging from the province, the Afghan security forces discovered and detonated some explosives from a house which resulted into the collapse of a residential house.

The incident took place two nights ago in Lasghkargah city with the local residents saying at least nine of a family including women and children were killed.

In the meantime, Zwak said the government will conduct an investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident and the method of the operation conducted by the Afghan forces.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

Taliban insurgents have carried out numerous large attacks to capture the key districts of Helmand including the provincial capital of Lashkargah city during the recent months.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS