Civilian shot dead by police in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 20 2017, 3:08 pm

A shooting incident took place in the vicinity of Kabul city earlier today, leaving at least two people dead or wounded.

According to the security officials, the incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning, involving policemen who opened fire on a vehicle.

Kabul police chief Gen. Abdul Rahman Rahimi confirmed the incident and said the two civilians were shot around 4:30 am.

Rahimi further added that one civilian lost his life in the shooting and another one was wounded.

According to him, the police security forces were forced to open fire on a Toyota Corolla type vehicle after their occupants ignored the calls by the security forces.

He said a delegation has been tasked to further investigate the circumstance surrounding the incident.

Kabul police chief said the incident took place as the security forces are on high alert due to the security threats.

In the meantime, reports emerged earlier today suggesting that an angry mob of people torched a number of police vehicles in the vicinity of 3rd police district where the incident took place.

