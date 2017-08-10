Citizen and ARG debate focus on Electricity as key infrastructure in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 10 2017, 11:35 pm

The second debate of Citizen and ARG debate focused on a key issue in Afghanistan forming the one of the key infrastructures playing an important role in the development of the country.

The debate was organized by the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor to UN Affairs Farkhunda Zahra Naderi.

The topic ‘Electricity: Infrastructure of Infrastructures’ came under discussion by the debate participants and its guests besides the main purpose of the debate was explained during the discussions.

Senior Presidential Advisor in UN Affairs Farkhunda Zahra Naderi said the debate is being held with an aim to create a democratic political environment.

She said such an environment must be created where citizens of the country including the youths and experts can share their questions and needs with the government officials in a bid to receive a satisfactory response.

The second round of the debate was attended by key guests including the senior presidential advisor in infrastructural affairs.

The Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor to UN Affairs in a statement had said earlier that electricity energy plays a key role in the development of the industries, economic, agricultural, social development, transportation, medicines besides having an important role in creating jobs.

In the meantime, Senior Presidential Advisor in Infrastructural Affairs Dr. Mohammad Humayoun Qayumi informed regarding the plans of the government in the energy sector.

He told the debate participants that the government of national unity has major plans for the production of the electricity so that the needs of the people could be responded on a consistent basis.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS