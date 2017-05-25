China vows more support to Afghan forces and peace process

By Khaama Press - Thu May 25 2017, 2:10 pm

The Chinese officials have pledged more support by Beijing to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and the Afghan peace process.

The Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) in a statement said the latest commitment was made during a meeting between the Afghan and the Chinese national security advisers in Moscow.

The statement further added that the national security adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar met with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the Moscow summit.

The two sides had in depth discussions regarding the bilateral cooperation between Kabul and Beijing, the statement said.

China’s national security adviser pledged more support to equip the Afghan security forces as they confront the terrorist groups for the safety and stability of the region.

He also emphasized on the need for a regional consensus for the peace process in Afghanistan and in the fight against terrorism, the Office of the National Security Adviser said, adding that China’s national security adviser said such a census is must for the elimination of the menace of terrorism from the region.

