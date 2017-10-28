China reacts at mounting US pressures on Pakistan regarding terror safe havens

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 28 2017, 10:03 am

The government of China in its reaction to the mounting US pressures on Pakistan for the elimination of the terror safe havens has said the international community must recognize the sacrifices of the country in the fight against terror.

A spokesperson for the ministry of foreign affairs of China Geng Shuang told reporters on Thursday “As we said multiple times before, Pakistan is at the forefront of the counter-terrorism efforts.”

Shuang further added “For many years, it has made positive efforts and great sacrifices for combating terrorism and made important contributions to upholding world peace and regional stability.”

“We believe that the international community should fully recognize Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts,” Shuang said, adding that the Chinese side supports the international community in enhancing the international counter-terrorism cooperation and forming synergy. We welcome the Pakistan and the United States’ counter-terrorism cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and their joint commitment to the security and stability of the region and the world.

This comes as Washington has increased pressures on Pakistan regarding the safe havens of the terror groups using the Pakistani soil for the attacks, mainly in Afghanistan, carried out by the notorious Haqqani terrorist network.

The United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday visited Pakistan and met with the top Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and reiterated President Trump’s message regarding the increased efforts needed by Pakistan to eradicate the militants and terrorists from its country.

“The Secretary reiterated President Trump’s message that Pakistan must increase its efforts to eradicate militants and terrorists operating within the country,” the Departmetn of State said in a statement.

The statement further added “To address those concerns, the Secretary outlined the United States’ new South Asia Strategy and the vital role that Pakistan can play in working with the United States and others to facilitate a peace process in Afghanistan that can bring stability and security to the region.”

