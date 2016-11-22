China increases funds for Afghanistan housing project by CNY 1 billion

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 22 2016, 5:03 pm

China has increased the budget for the Afghanistan housing project by Chinese Yuan (CNY) 1 billion, the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing announced Tuesday.

Previously, China had pledged CNY 500 million for the housing project to be built in Kabul, consisting 10,000 housing units.

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing said the revised budget committed by China was announced during a meeting between Minister Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi and the Chinese delegation.

The Chinese delegation expressed optimisms regarding the standard and on time implementation of the work by the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing as they announced the revision of the budget from CNY 500 million to CNY 1.5 billion.

In his turn, Minister Naderi said one of the phases of the project must be built in another province of Afghanistan in a bid to ensure balance in implementing the development projects.

Minister Naderi said earlier this month that the foundation stone for the construction of 10,000 housing units with China’s support will be laid in the near future as he informed regarding conclusion of the technical and design assessment of the project.

He informed regarding the inauguration of the construction work of the project at the opening of the 3rd Urban National Conference in Kabul on 7th November, which was organized to review the challenges achievements in housing sector of the country.

