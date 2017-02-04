Child suicide bomber surrenders to police in Helmand province

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 04 2017, 2:59 pm

A child suicide bomber who was forced to carry out suicide attack by the Taliban militants surrendered him to the police forces in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the 12-year-old child, Abdullah, was originally hailing from southern Zabul province.

A statement said the child was appointed for a suicide attack by the Taliban insurgents but he managed to escape on Friday and handed over himself to the Afghan Local Police forces in Helmand.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the parties involved in the conflict have long been criticized for recruiting children in wars.

The United Nations in a report earlier last year said they have recorded at 48 children recruited by the parties involved in the conflict.

The report also expressed concerns regarding the use of seminaries in the tribal regions along Durand Line for recruitment of children.

In the meantime, the arrest of the child bomber in Helmand comes as the Taliban group has intensified attacks in this province in the past one week.

The group launched numerous attacks on key districts during the past one week which resulted into deadly clashes, leaving numerous militants and security forces dead or wounded.

