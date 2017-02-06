Child among 3 killed in Taliban rocket attack in Laghman province

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 06 2017, 5:44 pm

At least three civilians including a child were killed in a rocket attack by the Taliban insurgents in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place earlier today in Maidani area located in the outskirts of the provincial capital.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Sarhadi Zwak confirmed the incident and said two women and a child were killed in the attack.

He said a mortar round fired by the militants hit the house of the civilians and at least four others were also wounded.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding incident so far.

The incident took place hours before the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released its annual civilian casualties report for the year 2016.

The UN mission said it documented 11,418 civilian casualties between 1st January 2016 to 31st December, 2016.

According to the report, 61 percent of all civilian casualties were incurred through attacks by the anti-government elements which includes a total of 6,994 civilian casualties (2,131 deaths and 4,863 injured).

