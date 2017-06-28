Changes in Helmand security command amid deteriorating security situation

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 28 2017, 11:20 am

The Afghan government has brought changes in the security command of Helmand, a relatively volatile province in southern Afghanistan which witnessed a deadly attack last week, leaving scores of people dead.

The changes in the security command includes appointment of General Ghulam Daud Tarakhel as the commander of the 505th police zone of Helmand and appointment of General Abdul Ghafar Safi as the police chief of Helmand.

Senior deputy interior minister for security General Murad Ali Murad said the changes were made on the recommendations of the ministry of interior and approval of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

Speaking during a gathering for the introduction of the new security chiefs, Gen. Murad said the changes were made based on the ongoing efforts by the government bring reforms in the security sector of the country.

Gen. Murad further added that reforms will be brought in the security sector in all 33 provinces of the country.

He also thanked General Aqa Noor Kintoz for his services as the Hemand police chief and the acting commander of the 505th Bost zone General Mohammad Rahim Chakhansuri.

