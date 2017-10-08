Certain circles in ANDS ranks have no capability or will to end war, claims Hekmatyar

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 08 2017, 3:54 pm

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has said certain people exist among the security forces ranks who are not having the capabilities or the will to end the war.

Hekmatyar made the remarks during a meeting with the tribal and Jihadi leaders from the northern Parwan province of Afghanistan, according to the media wing of the party.

However, he did not provide any further information regarding his latest claims regarding the security forces ranks.

He said the circles are intentionally and willfully attempting to extend the war in the country.

Hekmatyar called on the tribal and Jihadi elders to step up efforts in a bid to take the responsibility of the security in their own areas.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami claimed that the government and the foreign forces have remained short to ensure security for the people.

According to Hekmatyar, the ongoing war and violence in the country is against the interests of Islam and Afghanistan as only the Afghan people are paying the price.

In the meantime, he expressed hopes that the peace and stability will return to the country, insisting that the Afghan people should remain optimistic in this regard.

