4 killed, 8 wounded in suicide attack on Kabul mosque

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 15 2017, 10:16 pm

A suicide bomber targeted a mosque in the vicinity of the 6th police district of Kabul city earlier tonight leaving at least four people dead and eight others wounded.

The incident took place around 9 pm local time after a suicide bomber attempted to target the prayer participants in Al-Zahra mosque.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) spokesman Najib Danish confirmed the incident and said four people including a policeman and three civilians were killed and eight others including four policemen were wounded in the attack.

He said two suicide bombers who were attempting to enter the Al-Zahra mosque in the vicinity of Barchi area was identified and as a result the security forces opened fire on them.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident so far.

However, reports indicate at least six people including a local leader and trader identified as Haji Ramazan were killed and around ten others were wounded after in the attack.

This comes as the security situation has deteriorated in the main cities of the country during the recent months as the militants attempt to carry out attacks as part of their spring offensive, which normally increases during the summer times across the country.

Over 150 people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in a vehicle bombing and coordinated suicide attacks late in May and earlier this month in Kabul city.

