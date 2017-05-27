13 killed, 8 wounded in Khost city suicide attack

By Khaama Press - Sat May 27 2017, 10:18 am

At least thirteen people, all civilians were killed in a suicide attack in Khost city in Souteast of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment confirmed the incident took place around 8:30 am local time after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a military base.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) spokesman Najib Danish confirmed 13 civilians were killed and 8 others including two children were wounded.

The provincial public health acting director Gul Mohammadin earlier had confirmed that 14 people were killed in the attack and at least 8 others wounded in the explosion have been shifted to the hospitals.

He said there are fears that the death toll could rise as a number of those wounded in the attack are in critical condition.

The eyewitnesses are saying that several ambulances have arrived to the area which has been cordoned off by the security forces.

They are saying that the nature of the incident has not been ascertained so far and it is yet not clear if the attack was carried out by a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device or not.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

