14 killed, 36 wounded in Kabul shrine attack

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 11 2016, 8:13 pm

A number of gunmen have reportedly opened fire on Ashura observers in the west of Kabul city leaving at least 14 dead and 36 others wonded.

The gunmen attacked the Imam Ali shrine in the vicinity of Karte Sakhi area of the city.

The Ministry of Interior spokesman Sediq Sediqi confirmed the area has been cleared and the last attacker was shot dead.

Sediqi further added that the number of casualties will be released later.

However, a security source confirmed that 14 people were killed in the attack and around 36 others were wounded.

Eyewitnesses and local residents in Karte Sakhi area earlier said sporadic clashes still continue in the area as scores of Afghan forces have arrived to eliminate the attackers.

According to one of the eyewitnesses, the attack was initially launched by gunmen who started shooting the worshipers and at least one of the gunmen detonated his suicide vest.

They are saying another militant has been shot dead by the security forces while one of them is still fighting the security forces.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

