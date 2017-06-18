Car bombing and coordinated suicide attack on police HQ in Paktia

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 18 2017, 9:33 am

A group of suicide bombers launched a coordinated attack on a police headquarters in southeastern Paktia province of Afghanistan earlier today.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) spokesman Najib Danish confirmed the incident took place around 6 am local time.

He said a suicide bomber initially detonated a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device near the headquarters compound, allowing the other suicide bombers to launch the attack.

Danish further added that two of the suicide bombers were killed during the initial minutes of the attack while one of them is still resisting the security forces.

According to Danish, at least one policeman has been killed so far and three others are wounded.

However, another source said at least four people were killed and 25 others were wounded in the attack.

The Taliban group claimed responsibility behind the attack.

