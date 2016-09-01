Car bomb explosion rocks Logar as clashes underway near Charkh govt compound

By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 01 2016, 8:46 am

A heavy explosion rocked Charkh district in central Logar province earlier today after a group of insurgency launched a coordinated attack on district government compound by detonating a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED).

According to the local government officials, several gunmen have taken positions in some buildings near the government compound and are exchanging fire with the security forces.

Provincial governor spokesman Salim Khal Saleh confirmed the attack was launched around 5:00 am local time.

There are no reports regarding the casualties so far but preliminary reports suggest at least two people have been killed so far.

The Taliban claimed responsibility behind the incident.

