Canada reaffirms support to Afghanistan as WB investigates fraud allegations

By Khaama Press - Thu Jan 26 2017, 11:54 am

The government of Canada has reaffirmed support to Afghanistan’s education sector amid fraud allegations being investigated by the World Bank.

Canada’s International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau quoted by the local newspaper, Ottawa Citizen, said Canadian government is standing by its commitment to increase the number of Afghan children and girls in school.

“We have to wait for the results of the investigation to better understand the scope of the problem,” Bibeau added.

Administered by the World Bank through the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund, Canada has provided $117.2 million since 2006 to the Education Quality Improvement Project (EQUIP).

The ARTF, which is funded by 34 donor countries, including Canada, was established in 2002 as a way to support the government of Afghanistan.

“The World Bank is leading the investigation with the full co-operation of the government in Afghanistan,” Bibeau said.

The United States Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) first reported regarding the possible fraud in the education sector by giving credence to reports of “ghost students, teachers and schools.”

“There may be problems with student and teacher absenteeism that warrant further investigation by the Afghan government,” the U.S. watchdog said in November.

John Sopko, the inspector general, prepared a special report warning the Trump administration about corruption and other “high-risk” factors that threaten to undermine U.S. reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS