Canada calls for unconditional release of kidnapped couple in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 20 2016, 10:21 am

The Canadian authorities have called for the unconditional release of a kidnapped Canadian man and his American wife who were kidnapped apparently by the Taliban militants in late 2012.

The authorities in Canada asked for their unconditional release after a new video of the couple appeared online, showing the couple with their children in an unknown location.

The video shows Canadian Joshua Boyle and American Caitlan Coleman who refers to “the Kafkaesque nightmare in which we find ourselves” and urges “governments on both sides” to reach a deal for their freedom. She then adds: “My children have seen their mother defiled.”

Canadian Global Affairs spokesman Michael O’Shaughnessy said his government was aware of the latest video.

“We are deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of Joshua Boyle, Caitlan Coleman and their young children and call for their unconditional release,” O’Shaughnessy added.

The State Department said it was reviewing the footage, according to the Associated Press.

This comes as the militants released a video of the couple in early September and it was believed that the video was released to pressurize the government to stop the execution of a top Haqqani network leader, Anas Haqqani.

Earlier the couple appeared in two videos in 2013 asking the U.S. government to free them from the Taliban. The Colemans received a letter last November in which their daughter said she had given birth to a second child in captivity.

