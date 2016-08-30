Brother of Haqqani terrorist network leader likely sentenced to death

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 30 2016, 9:56 am

The brother of Haqqani terrorist network leader has likely been sentenced to death by a primary court in Afghanistan.

The Afghan intelligence – national directorate of security (NDS) arrested Anas Haqqani along with another key Haqqani network leader late in 2014.

Anas is the brother of Sirajuddin Haqqani and son of Jalaluddin Haqqani and was arrested during a special military operation conducted by NDs operatives on 14th October 2014.

The judiciary institutions have not commented about the reports regarding the death pentaly awarded to Anas Haqqani so far but reliable sources have said such reports could not be rejected.

Sources in Supreme Court of Afghanistan have told RFE that no comments could be made to media regarding such cases in the absence of permits by the relevant court where the death sentence has been awarded.

The unconfirmed reports regarding the death penalty awarded to Anas Haqqani has been widely welcomed as the analysts insist that the terrorist network is involved in major attacks across the country.

The Haqqani terrorist network is accused of staging numerous cross-border attacks from their base in North Waziristan, including the 19 -hour siege at the US Embassy in Kabul in September 2011.

Haqqani network was formed in the late 1970s by Jalaluddin Haqqani. The group is allied with al-Qaida and the Afghan Taliban and cooperates with other terrorist organizations in the region.

The US Department of State designated the HQN as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on September 7, 2012.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS