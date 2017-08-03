Bridge detonated by Taliban in North of Afghanistan sparks furor

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 03 2017, 12:20 pm

A key bridge was detonated with explosives by the anti-government armed militant groups in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan.

According to the Afghan government officials, the incident took place late on Wednesday night in the area located between Chamtal and Chahar Bolak districts.

The officials are saying that the bride was a key connective point between the two districts and the destruction of it will have a negative impact on the transportation.

The Government Media and Information Center (GMIC) released the photos which purportedly shows the destruction of the bride.

“Taliban, the terrorist group destroyed the bridge between Chimtal and Charbulak districts of Balkh by emplaced IED, took place last night,” GMIC said.

GMIC said “Taliban, the terrorist group, the mercenary of foreigners, the bloody enemy of AFG people and reconstructing.”

This comes as the Taliban insurgents detonated a water dam in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan last week, blocking the supply of water to scores of acres of land and local residents in Shorabak district.

The Taliban insurgents frequently use explosives materials for the roadside bombings and car bombings to target the government staff and security personnel.

However, in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted besides such bombings incur casualties to the security personnel, public welfare sites and in some cases the Taliban militants themselves are killed or wounded.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in its latest reported highlighted that 40 per cent of all civilian casualties during the six-month period were killed or injured by anti-government forces using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as suicide bombs and pressure-plate devices, which were responsible for the deaths of 596 civilians and injured 1,483.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS