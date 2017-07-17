Bride killed, 4 others wounded in Kabul firing involving Mohaqiq’s guards

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 17 2017, 3:45 pm

A bride was killed and four others were wounded after the security guards of the second deputy chief executive Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq opened fire in mistake.

The incident took place late on Sunday night in the vicinity of west of Kabul and close to the residence of Haji Mohaqiq.

Sources in the ministry of interior confirmed that the security guards of Haji Mohaqiq responded to the celebratory gun fire of the wedding participants who were crossing the area.

The sources further added that the incident took place around 1 am local time after Mohaqiq’s guards responded to the fire, mistaking the wedding participants as the assailants.

The officials are saying that the health condition of those wounded in the attack is satisfactory and an investigation is still underway in this regard.

The incident takes place as the security in capital Kabul and other key cities of the country are on high alert.

The anti-government armed militant groups continuously attempt to carry out attacks in the city, including complex attacks on government compounds and security officials.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS