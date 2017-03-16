Breakthrough reported as UK hosts meeting to defuse Pak-Afghan tensions

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 16 2017, 4:12 pm

A breakthrough has been reported following the meeting hosted by the United Kingdom to defuse the unprecedented tensions sparked between Kabul and Islamabad.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSC) of Afghanistan said the meeting took place on Wednesday hosted by United Kingdom in London.

ONSC in statement said some developments have been made as there have been agreements that the meetings will continue in the future.

No further details were given regarding the breakthrough but the Office of the National Security Adviser said some developments were achieved following the meeting attended by Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Pakistan’s foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz, the Afghan Ambassador Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, and UK’s national security adviser.

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad sparked following the closure of the transit and travel routes along the Durand Line after a series of the attacks in Pakistan last month.

The Pakistani officials claimed that the attacks were plotted and carried out by the militants stationed inside the Afghan soil.

The decision was particularly taken after a deadly suicide attack rocked the Sehwan city of Pakistan, leaving over 70 people dead and scores of others wounded.

Kabul and Islamabad also exchanged detailed lists of the alleged terrorists and their sanctuaries located on the two sides of the line but no breakthrough was reported despite the two neighbors agreed to jointly work to address the issues.

