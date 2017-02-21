6 killed, over 20 wounded in Pakistan coordinated suicide attack

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 21 2017, 11:47 am

Three back to back explosions rocked the Charsadda district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Tُhe incident took place close to the district court and sporadic gunfire were also heard following the explosion.

A local police official Suhail Khan said three suicide bombers who started the attack were shot dead by the security forces.

A district official Fahad Khan confirmed that six people were killed and more twenty others were injured in the attack.

He said three suicide bombers were shot dead before they manage to carry out a deadly attack on the court compound.

The militants reportedly started the attack by opening fire and hurling hand grenades as they attempted to enter the court compound through the main gate.

According to the local media reports, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan’s Jamaat-ul-Ahraar has claimed responsibility behind the attack.

The latest coordinated attack on Charsadda district court comes days after a series of attacks ripped through the main cities of Pakistan, leaving scores of people dead.

The last incident took place in Sehwan city of Sindh province after a suicide bomber targeted a shrine, leaving more than 70 people dead and dozens of others wounded.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS