Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff removed from office by Senate

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 31 2016, 9:23 pm

The Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff was removed from the presidential office as the senators of the country voted to impeach her.

According to reports, 61 of 81 senators voted against Rousseff on Wednesday after a five-day trial and a lengthy overnight debate while 20 others voted against.

The move by the senators followed after Rousseff was found guilty of manipulating the budget.

Acting President Michel Temer will serve out Ms Rousseff’s term, which ends on 1 January 2019.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS