Brazilian football players among 81 on board as plane crashes in Colombia

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 29 2016, 10:42 am

An airplane carrying at least 81 people including a number of football players from Brazil has crashed in Colombia.

According to reports, the plane crashed on its way to Medellin’s international airport as it was carrying the passengers for a regional tournament final.

The mayor of Medellin Federico Gutierrez has said some passengers may have survived the incident.

Gutierrez further added that ambulances and rescue workers were on their way.

Preliminary reports suggest the chartered plane crashed due to electrical problems and at least six people have survived the incident.

The plane was flying from Bolivia and was carrying members of the Chapecoense football team.

“Confirmed, the aircraft licence number CP2933 was carrying the team @ChapecoenseReal. Apparently there are survivors,” a Twitter post by Jose Maria Cordova de Rionegro airport, which serves Medellin, said.

In a separate statement, it said “all possible aid was being mobilised because six survivors are being reported”.

