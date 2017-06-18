Blocking roads and disturbing people not acceptable, Ghani tells Kabul protesters

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 18 2017, 11:24 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said the blocking of the roads and causing disturbance to the public are not acceptable as he called for immediate clearing of the routes blocked by the protesters who have set up camps.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the administrative delegation of the Afghan parliament’s Lower House, Wolesi Jirga.

The Afghan lawmakers said peaceful protests and demonstrations are the right of the people but sit-in tents have created problems for the people and residents of Kabul city.

They also announced their support to the government of national unity for the implementation of law.

In his turn, President Ghani said the closing of the routes and blocking of the roads are not unacceptable that causes problems and creates disturbances to the city residents.

President Ghani further added that the presence of the tents have also caused financial losses to the traders besides creating problems to the residents of Kabul.

In the meantime, the lawmakers of the Lower House of the Parliament said they will once again hold talks with the protesters in a bid to resolve the issue.

The tents in Kabul were set up after the protests in Kabul turned violent earlier this month and several people were killed or wounded during the clashes.

The protests turned violent as the rally participants were attempting to get close to the presidential palace as they were demanding the resigning of the government leaders and security officials in the aftermath of the deadly bombings in Kabul city.

