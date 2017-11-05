Billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal among 11 princes arrested in Saudi Arabia

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 05 2017, 11:09 am

The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have arrested at least eleven princes including the prominent world Billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal, it has been reported.

The Al Arabiya television reported regarding the arrest of the Saudi princes late on Saturday night.

Reports regarding the arrest of the eleven princes emerge after a new anti-corruption committee was formed based on King’s decree and headed by crown prince.

According to the Al Arabiya, the committee has been formed to investigate the alleged involvement of the individuals involved in corruption.

The source also added that the committee has privileges to arrest the accused individuals as well as put them on exit control list or freezee their assets besides investigating their involvement in the corruption.

However, there are also reports that the latest step has been taken to consolidate the power of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

At 32, the crown prince is already the dominant voice in Saudi military, foreign, economic and social policies, stirring murmurs of discontent in the royal family that he has amassed too much personal power, and at a remarkably young age, according to a report by The New York Times.

In the meantime, reports have emerged suggesting that the Saudi King Salman appointed two new ministers on Saturday to key security and economic posts.

According to the reports, he has also removed one of the royal family’s most prominent members as head of the national guard, as part of a series of high-profile sackings that sent shock waves in the kingdom.

