Bid to kidnap Afghan army officer turns deadly for militants in Logar

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 29 2017, 4:10 pm

A bid to abduct an officer of the Afghan national army in central Logar province, close to capital Kabul, turned deadly for the insurgents in this province as the militant appointed for the task was brutally shot dead by the army officer.

According to the local government officials in Logar, the incident took place early on Wednesday in Khosh district.

The provincial government media office in a statement also confirmed the report and said the insurgent given the task for the abduction of the army officer faced an unexpected reaction as he was trying to kidnap the army officer.

The statement further added that the incident took place in the vicinity of Qala-e-Safid area of Khosha district on Wednesday morning as the army officer was travelling in a vehicle and the militants were attempting to kidnap him.

However, the bid turned deadly for the insurgents after the army officer used the opportunity to take out the gun and instantly kill the driver of the vehicle, apparently a member of the insurgents group, who was attempting to take him to the custody of the militants.

According to the local officials, the dead body of the insurgent was taken to the provincial capital and the army officer was also shifted to a secure place after the incident.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the incident so far.

