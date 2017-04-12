Behzad among 4 MPs suspended by parliament over prolonged absence

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 12 2017, 11:11 am

The Lower House of the Parliament of Afghanistan, Wolesi Jirga, on Wednesday suspended four lawmakers for remaining absent since a long period of time.

The decision was taken during the general session of the parliament, suspending MP Ahmad Behzad, MP Parvin Durani, MP Fareshta Anwari, and MP Bashir Ahmad Tahyanj.

According to the Lower House of the Parliament, the three lawmakers had failed to attend the parliament sessions since the past twenty days.

The suspended lawmakers have not commented regarding the parliament’s decision so far.

This comes as MP Behzad has been largely involved in organizing rallies and demonstrations against the government over the massive TUTAP power project.

A large demonstration was organized by Enlightening Movement led by MP Behzad which was formed to protest against the implementation of the project which was originally planned through Bamyan province.

Scores of people were killed and dozens more were wounded after a deadly suicide attack ripped through the protest last year.

The movement led by MP Behzad continues to their demonstrations mainly outside the country and on official visits of the Afghan leaders.

