Barikab Economic and Development Township to attract $200m investment

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 05 2017, 2:02 pm

A major contract for the establishment of Barikab Economic and Development Township was signed in the presence of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Saturday as the Afghan officials are optimistic that the project will attract up to $200 million in investment.

The head of the capital development zone independent directorate Engineer Elham Omar Hotaki said the township has been designed for up to one thousand factories.

Hotaki further added that the township once established will create jobs for around 35,000 people and will attract up to $200 million in investment.

He said the government will invest around $15 million which will have a turn over $28 million over a period of three years.

According to Hotaki, the township will be built over the land which was previously confiscated by the land grabbers.

Hotaki further added that the land will be recaptured from the grabbers with the support of the national security council and the presidential palace.

The contracts for the establishment of the township were signed in the presence of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in ARG Presidential Palace on Saturday evening.

