Bangladesh thrashes Afghanistan by 141 runs to win the ODI series

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 01 2016, 9:09 pm

The Bangladesh national cricket team defeated Afghanistan by 141 runs to win the One Day International (ODI) series by 2-1 in the final match played at Dhaka.

Bangladesh national team set a target of 280 runs by winning the toss and electing to bat first after they lost 8 wickets from 50 overs.

Tamim Iqbal scored the highest runs of 118 runs for Bangladesh after Asghar Stanikzai lost a catch during the intial overs of the game.

Shabir Rahman remained the second highest scorer for the Bangladesh team by scoring 65 runs from 79 balls and by hitting 6 Fours and 3 Sixes.

The Afghan team could not chase the given target after Afghanistan started its innings by losing the opening batsmen Mohammad Shahzad who was bowled in Mashrafe Mortaza’s ball by scoring no runs.

Nawroz Mangal scored 33 runs, Rahmat Shah 36 runs, Samiullah Shenwari 13 runs, Najibullah Zadran 26 runs, and Rashid Khan 17 runs but they failed to chase the given target.

Today’s big loss to Bangladesh comes as the Afghanistan leveled the series by defeating Bangladesh in the second ODI match following the opening match loss on 25th September.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS