Bangladesh defeats Afghanistan by 7 runs in opening match of ODI series

By Khaama Press - Mon Sep 26 2016, 8:26 am

Bangladesh defeated the Afghanistan national cricket team by 7 runs in the opening match of a three-match One Day International (ODI) series.

Played in Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh set a target of 266 runs for Afghanistan by losing all their wickets in 50 overs.

Tamim Iqbal remained the top scorer for Bangladesh by scoring 80 runs, Mahmudullah scored 62 runs, Shakib Al Hassan 48 runs, and Imrul Kayes 37 runs.

The Afghan batsmen started their innings with a sensational start by Mohammad Shahzad however he could not stay longer to chase the given target and his wicket was taken during the 6th over of the game after he scored 31 runs from 21 balls.

Opener Shabir Noori also could not stay longer and was given an lbw in Shakib Al Hassan’s ball after scoring 9 runs but Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shidi who contributed the most runs and brought the Afghan team close to a win.

Shah scored 71 runs and Shahidi 72 runs but their wickets were taken during the 40th and 43rd over of the game restricting them to further chase the target.

Mohammad Nabi also contributed 30 runs, Najibullah Zadran 7 runs, Asghar Stanikzai 10 runs, Rashid Khan 7 runs, Mirwais Ashraf 3 runs, and Dawlat Zadran 2 runs.

