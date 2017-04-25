Bamyan hospital inaugurated with Canada, France and AKDN support

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 25 2017, 10:39 am

A standard hospital was inaugurated in central Bamyan province of Afghanistan after the project was completed with the support of the Canada, France, and the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

According to the local government officials, the hospital has been built and equipped with a total cost of $22.8 million.

The officials further added that the cost of the project was sponsored by the governments of Canada and France with the Aga Khan Development Network acting as an implementing partner.

A ceremony was organized for the inauguration of the hospital and was attended by Princess Zahra Aga Khan, the Canadian and French Ambassadors, Minister of Public Health, Minister of Public Works, Second Vice President, Lawmakers, and several other high level government officials.

Provincial governor Mohammad Tahir Zahir thanked the Canadian and French governments for providing financial support for the construction of the hospital.

He also thanked the Aga Khan Development Network for acting as an implementing partner of the project and urged all the parties to help in further development of the hospital from the provincial level to the zonal level.

Mr. Zahir also presented some of the key demands of Bamyan province to the Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish, urging the government to assist with the implementation of the cultural master plan of Bamyan, establishment of medical faculty, maintaining security on highways connecting to Bamyan, reduction of poverty, and modification plan of the administrative units.

In their turn, Princess Zahra, the Canadian and French Ambassadors emphasized on further development of Bamyan province and said the construction of Bamyan hospital is a symbol of partnership and close cooperation of the relevant parties for change and development.

