Balkh woman attempts suicide, jumps from building with her children

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 05 2017, 2:13 pm

A woman in northern Balkh province attempted suicide by jumping from a building with her children, local officials said Sunday.

The incident took place in the vicinity of 4th police district of Mazar-e-Sharif city, the provincial capital of Balkh.

According to the local security officials, the woman jumped from the fifth floor of the building together with her two children.

Provincial police chief Abdul Raziq Qaderi confirmed the incident and said the woman and her two children are in critical condition.

He said the woman has been taken to the provincial hospital where she is under treatment with her children.

According to Qaderi, the main motive behind the suicide attempt has not been ascertained so far and an investigation is underway in this regard.

This comes as the suicide attempts rate is on the rise across the country during the recent years.

The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan (MoPH) earlier said around 10,000 people attempted suicide until mid-2016.

MoPH officials said the ministry had registered over 1,200 suicide attempts in 2012 but the number dramatically increased in the past three years.

