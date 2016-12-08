Bagram suicide attack toll rises to 5 as another US soldier dies of wounds

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 08 2016, 9:42 am

The death toll from a deadly suicide attack in Bagram airfield has increased to 5 as another US soldier succumbed to injuries he sustained in the attack.

The Department of Defense announced Wednesday that “Sgt. First Class Allan E. Brown, 46, of Takoma Park, Maryland, died Dec. 6 at Walter Reed National Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland, of injuries sustained from an improvised explosive device in Bagram, Afghanistan, that occurred on Nov. 12.”

According to DoD, the soldier was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Special Troops Battalion, 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas.

The Defense Department further added that Sgt. John W. Perry, 30, of Stockton, California, and Pfc. Tyler R. Iubelt, 20, of Tamaroa, Illinois, were earlier killed in the attack.

The two others killed on the day of the attack were US contractors and at least 17 others including 16 US soldiers and another soldier from Poland were wounded.

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan claimed responsibility behind the attack with the reports suggesting that the suicide bomber was a former Taliban group member who had joined reconciliation process.

According to reports, the Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), had warned the US military at least twice before the incident.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS