Back to back heavy explosions rocks Gardez city in Paktia

Tue Oct 17 2017, 10:17 am

Nearly two hundred have been feared dead or wounded in a coordinated suicide car bomb attack in southeastern Paktia province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior in a statement confirmed that several people including police chief of Paktia Toryalai Abadiani were killed but no exact number was given.

However, the provincial public health officials said at least 33 people have been killed and around 160 others have been wounded.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) spokesman Najib Danish earlier confirmed that a number of militants launched a coordinated attack on a police academy in the city at around 9:40 am local time.

He said a suicide bomber initially detonated a vehicle packed with explosives and the remaining militants started to resist the security forces.

According to Danish, at least two of the militants have been gunned down so far and the training center is still under the siege of the security forces.

