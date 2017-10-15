Back to back explosions target Pakistani troops leaving 5 dead, wounded

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 15 2017, 10:46 am

At least five Pakistani soldiers were killed or wounded in back to back explosions in the tribal regions of the country.

According to the Pakistani officials, the incident took place earlier today in the vicinity of the Kurram Agency.

The officials quoted by the local media outlets said at least three soldiers were killed in the explosions and two others were wounded.

The incident took place after landmines planted in the area went off as the security forces were busy conducting patrols, the officials added.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as at least four Pakistani soldiers were wounded in a similar incident in Kurram Agency last month.

On September 27 this year, four security personnel were injured when two roadside bombs exploded near their vehicle close to the Afghan border in Kurram Agency, according to Geo News.

Officials of the political administration said the incident occurred in Shorki, Lower Kurram.

Today’s incident takes place as the local officials are saying that a counter-terrorism clearance operation is underway in the tribal regions of the country to root out the terrorist groups from the area.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS