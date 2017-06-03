6 killed, 87 wounded in coordinated explosions targeting Kabul funeral

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 03 2017, 3:48 pm

At least three consecutive explosions rocked Kabul city few minutes earlier as the funeral ceremony of the slain son of the Senate House deputy chairman’s burial ceremony was underway.

A security official confirmed that the incident took place as the funeral ceremony of Mohammad Salim Izadyar was underway in Badambagh area.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed 6 people were killed and 87 others were wounded in the coordinated explosions targeting the burial ceremony of Mohammad Salim Izadyar.

The officials earlier had said at least eighteen people were killed and around thirty others were wounded in the explosions.

The type of the explosions has not been ascertained so far and no group has claimed responsibility behind the attack so far.

Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, earlier had said at least fifteen people have been killed or wounded in the explosions.

The Office of the Chief Executive in a statement confirmed the presence of Abdullah Abdullah in the area but said he has not been harmed in the incident.

