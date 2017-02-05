Avalanches kill 16 people in Parwan province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 05 2017, 3:11 pm

At least 16 people lost their lives in latest avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall in northern Parwan province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place late on Saturday night in Sia Gerd and Surkh Parsa districts.

Provincial director of the national natural disaster management authority Mohammad Amin Haidari confirmed that two women were among those killed.

He said at least five others were also wounded and several houses were destroyed in the two districts.

Haidari further added that there are fears of more avalanches due to heavy snowfall and storms.

This comes as at least 10 people lost their lives and over 10 others were wounded after a village was hit by avalanche in the remote district of Maimi in northeastern Badakhshan province two days back.

The provincial chief of the national disaster management authority Syed Abdullah Humayoun said at least 25 houses were partially damaged due to avalanche in Barghat village and two houses were totally destroyed.

In the meantime, the Afghan government announced a nationwide holiday on Sunday as capital Kabul and various other provinces were hit by heavy snowfall.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS