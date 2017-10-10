Australia’s Dean Jones appointed as interim head coach of Afghan cricket team

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 10 2017, 1:30 pm

A former Australian cricketer Dean Jones has been appointed as the interim head coach of the Afghan national cricket.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the appointment of Jones late on Monday.

The cricket board of Afghanistan in a statement said Jones has been appointed as the interim head coach and will accompany the Afghan team during the 4-day intercontinental cup match against Hong Kong.

The statement further added that Jones was one of the key players of the Australian team who was playing as a right handed batsman and slow bowler.

According to ACB, Jones has played 52 test matches and 164 one day international matches while playing for the Australian team.

He has also played in several List-A matches as well as First Class matches.

Jones has also served as the head coach of Islamabad United team and as an adviser to the Australian cricket team in the batting field.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board says they will discuss and consider a long term contract with Jones after the conclusion of the intercontinental cup match.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS