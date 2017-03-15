Australian woman kidnapped from Kabul has been released

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 15 2017, 9:59 am

An Australian woman who was kidnapped from Kabul city last year has been released, it has been reported.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has reportedly confirmed the release of the woman but no further details have been given regarding the circumstances surrounding the release of the woman.

“We thank the authorities in Afghanistan for their support and assistance. The Australian Government has provided ongoing consular support,” according to a statement by DFAT.

The statement further added “[The woman’s] family welcomes her safe return and asks that the media respect their privacy at this time.”

The woman was abducted by unknown gunmen from the vicinity of Qala-e-Fatullah area of the city earlier in November last year.

According to reports, the woman was working for a Non-Governmental Organization.

She was abducted days before the militants kidnapped an American and an Australian national from the vicinity of Dar-ul-Aman area of the city.

The Taliban group later released a footage which purportedly showed the two foreign in their custody.

Earlier, a German aid worker and a female Indian aid worker were abducted from the vicinity of Kabul city but they were later rescued by the Afghan security forces.

