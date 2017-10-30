AUAF reacts at Taliban’s statement about deteriorating health of kidnapped professor

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 30 2017, 2:56 pm

The American University in Afghanistan (AUAF) reacted at the Taliban’s statement regarding the deteriorating health condition of the kidnapped university professor Kevin King, demanding the immediate release of the hostage.

“The American University of Afghanistan Board of Trustees, students, staff and faculty are deeply saddened and disturbed to receive the news about the deteriorating health condition of Kevin King through a statement released by the Taliban,” a statement by the American University said.

The statement further added that Kevin King and his colleague Tim Weeks are AUAF professors and were abducted by the Taliban in August 2016. Mr. King and Mr. Weeks have been in captivity for more than a year, away from their loved ones.

“They are innocent victims of a criminal abduction. They came to Afghanistan to teach Afghan youth and contribute to building a peaceful Afghanistan,” AUAF said, adding that they have done no harm to anyone.

“We strongly urge the Taliban immediately to release Mr. King and Mr. Weeks unharmed. Kevin, we are immensely sad to hear about your health situation. Please know that you and Tim remain in our thoughts and prayers. We will not stop trying to work for your release. We urge your kidnappers to release you at once,” the statement said.

The Taliban group spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid in a statement earlier said “It has been over a year since two teachers of the supposed American University in Kabul have been imprisoned by the Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate.”

The statement further added “Among the two, the American teacher (Kevin King) has a dangerous heart and kidney disease.”

“Since the American side does not care about the life and death of its nationals hence we are warning them to accept the demands of the Islamic Emirate presented for the freedom of these two detainees and secure their release,” he added.

