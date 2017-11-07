Attack targets Shamshad TV in Kabul, Taliban rejects involvement

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 07 2017, 11:32 am

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan has rejected the group is involved in the attack on Shamshad TV station in Kabul city.

A spokesman for the group Zabiullah Mujahid said the group has nothing to do with the attack on Shamshad TV station center in Kabul.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack.

According to the eyewitnesses in the area, the attack was launched a group of militants, apparently suicide bombers, with one of them detonating his explosives.

There are also reports of sporadic clashes between the security forces and the assailants but no words on casualties yet.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS