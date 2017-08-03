Attack on US forces convoy in Kandahar not to deter NATO, says Stoltenberg

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 03 2017, 2:28 pm

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the alliance’s continued support to Afghanistan as a deadly car bombing left at six US soldiers dead or wounded.

“I strongly condemn yesterday’s attack on a NATO convoy in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan, which left two US soldiers dead and four more wounded. I offer my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the fallen, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Stoltenberg said.

The NATO Secretary General further added that “This cowardly and brutal attack will not deter us in our mission to help the Afghan security forces stabilise their country, and prevent it from ever again becoming a safe haven for international terrorism.”

The attack on US forces in Kandahar took place on Wednesday as their convoy was leaving a military base close to Kandahar city.

The NATO-led Resolute Support mission in a statement confirmed that two US soldiers lost their lives and four others were wounded in the attack.

NATO plays key a role in the training, advise, and assist of the Afghan national defense and security forces since they concluded their combat mission in Afghanistan.

The alliance’s major role includes training and advise of the Afghan ground and air forces as efforts are underway to bolster the capabilities of the Afghan forces to ensure security for the country.

