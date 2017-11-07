Attack on Shamshad TV an attempt to suppress freedom of speech: Noor

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 07 2017, 2:12 pm

The provincial governor of northern Balkh province and chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami Ata Mohammad Noor condemned the attack by the militants on Shamshad TV station in Kabul.

In his reaction to the coordinated attack, Noor said the terrorist groups are attempting to suppress the freedom of speech in the country.

He said he is hopeful that the officials and staff of the TV station are safe and have not been hurt in the attack.

In the meantime, the security officials in Kabul are saying that the attack on the TV compound has ended with the elimination of the remaining terrorists.

The exact number of those killed or wounded in the attack has still not been ascertained and it is yet not clear how many insurgents were involved in the attack.

In the meantime, the TV workers who were rescued from the compound are saying that a suicide bomber initially detonated his explosives to open the way for the remaining insurgents.

They are saying that preliminary reports indicate at least two people were killed and around twenty others were wounded in the attack.

The Taliban group in Afghanistan rejected the group was involved behind the attack.

The TV channel also resumed its operations hours after the incident and confirmed that the attack is over.

